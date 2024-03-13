DEP acknowledges presence of unregistered gas wells near site of Tuesday explosion

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Department of Environmental Protection confirmed to Channel 11 Wednesday that there are unregistered wells near the site of Tuesday’s explosion in Crescent Township. That means the state did not have knowledge of the wells to encourage regular inspections and annual reports that could signal an issue.

CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK AT THE SCENE

A spokeswoman for the DEP said, “The nearest registered oil or gas wells are more than 2,500 feet away from the incident site, however there are two unregistered historic wells in closer proximity to the home.”

The new details come amid a multi-agency investigation into the cause of the explosion that killed a couple living in the home.

>> ‘Complete devastation’: Man, woman killed in Crescent Township house explosion

The Pittsburgh area has experienced two deadly home explosions in the last seven months. The other happened in Plum in August and left six people dead.

>> LATEST UPDATES: 6th person dies following Plum house explosion

Incidents like these understandably cause concern among neighbors. Plumbers say it also leads to an increase in calls.

Nick Poillucci owns Poillucci Plumbing in Lawrenceville. He said he sees an increase in calls from concerned customers following an incident like what happened Tuesday in Crescent Township.

“Some folks if they see an old rusted line, they’ll want us to check. Some people think they smell gas, and it’s always a good idea to have that checked,” Poillucci said.

He recommends the following if you have concerns.

“If you smell gas, leave your house, go to a neighbor’s and call your gas provider immediately. Don’t try to find the source of the leak or try to do the repair yourself,” Poillucci said. “If you’re not smelling gas but you’re just uneasy about it or unsure, give your plumber a call.”

With private or home-use gas wells, gas is odorless. Officials recommend anyone using a private or home well have natural gas detectors in their home. You can find them at hardware stores like Busy Beaver in Lawrenceville.

“I have what’s called an explosive gas and carbon monoxide detector because they frequently go together. This uses an electrochemical sensor and sounds an alarm much like what your smoke detector would do,” said Amy Vermillion, the store’s general manager. “This will plug directly into a wall outlet, and it works 24/7. If the power goes out, that’s why it has a battery backup.”

The store carries the First Alert brand for $75. They are currently 20% off. Inventory is running low, and Vermillion just placed an order for more. The shipment is expected next week.

Vermillion said she just recently became aware of the devices, and she believes interest will continue to grow in the Pittsburgh area.

“Oh, I definitely do. As people learn what’s out there and things you can do to help protect your family, I definitely do,” she said. “I will be getting one myself, yes. I also live on the hills in Pittsburgh, and you just never know.”

If you decide to go with a different brand, Vermillion recommends sticking to a name-brand company you trust.

>> Preventing tragedies: Gas leak warning signs & safety tips

In an update Wednesday, the DEP said it is cooperating with the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s investigation and plans to inspect nearby oil and gas wells and infrastructure in Crescent Township. The DEP also said its investigation will include conducting a search for unregistered home-use wells in the area and setting up a soil gas monitoring network to track possible methane migration.

The agency encouraged Pennsylvania residents with home-use wells to make sure they are registered with DEP. To do so or to ask questions about home-use wells, contact the DEP Office of Oil and Gas Management at 717-772-2199 or RA-EP-BOGMOGRE@pa.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group