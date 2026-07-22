Destroyed Mt. Washington church demolition permit expected to be issued this week

PITTSBURGH — A permit allowing construction crews to tear down the ruins of the church in Mt. Washington that burned in a fire this month should be issued Thursday or Friday, according to the councilwoman who oversees that district.

The Grandview United Presbyterian Church had not held a service in years, and a developer was exploring converting the land into a 9-story high-rise when it caught fire July 7.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 9-story high-rise planned on site of Mt. Washington church, though some neighbors not sold

For weeks, streets have been blocked and warning signs posted. A notice ahead of the demolition was posted to the door earlier this week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Abandoned church fire renews concern among Mt. Washington neighbors

Councilwoman Kim Salinetro confirmed she expected the permit to be issued Thursday or Friday and said it was being fast-tracked through the process. She said all the paperwork appeared to be in order.

The fire had stopped the redevelopment process, but neighbors outside the church said they were nervous about the next steps.

“We want to make sure that whatever is placed in place of the church is something that’s going to be functional for the entire neighborhood,” Bill Boruff said.

Others listed concerns ranging from stormwater to landslides.

In an interview before the fire, the developer pointed out two other buildings of the same height existed within walking distance of the church’s land.

A cause for the fire has not been established. One man was arrested on a trespassing charge as crews battled the flames. He was supposed to appear in court Tuesday, but the hearing was rescheduled for August.

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