‘A devastating blow’: Family speaks out after Oakmont man left out of prison swap with Russia

PITTSBURGH — Anne Fogel and her family are devastated after learning her brother Marc Fogel was not included in a major prisoner swap Thursday between the U.S. and Russia that is bringing home former Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

“It was a devastating blow. This is the historic prisoner swap since the Cold War and he was not included,” Anne Fogel told Channel 11.

Later this month will mark three years since Fogel was arrested and sent to a Russian prison for bringing a small amount of medical marijuana into Russia, even though it was prescribed by his doctor for chronic back pain.

Fogel was sentenced to serve 14 years in a penal colony.

“He’s the oldest prisoner there. He turned 63 three days ago and he has a long list of issues with his body and now with his mental health,” Anne Fogel said.

The Fogel family has been pushing the U.S. State Department to declare Marc as “wrongfully detained.”

Thursday, for the first time, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan referred to Fogel as such during a press briefing.

“We’re going to build on it, drawing inspiration and continued courage from it for all of those who were held hostage or wrongfully detained around the world. And that includes Marc Fogel, who we are actively working to get his release from Russia as well,” Sullivan said.

Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman as well as Congressmen Mike Kelly, Chris Deluzio and Guy Reschenthaler called on President Biden and his administration to get Fogel added to the deal with Russia, to no avail.

Many like Congressman Kelly expressed disappointment afterward releasing a statement that said, in part, “As we celebrate the return of Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, we must continue to work toward a day when Marc Fogel is also reunited with his family in Pennsylvania.”

Sen. Casey echoed that message in a statement of his own saying, in part, “I have not forgotten about Marc, and I will never give up on bringing him home. I urge everyone who fought to bring Evan and Paul home to now work to do the same for Marc.”

Anne Fogel is not giving up hope, but she’s growing frustrated. She wants to see Marc reunited with his wife and two sons as well as his 95-year-old mother.

“I resent the U.S. government now, which is heartbreaking. I don’t think that Marc has ever been prioritized,” Anne Fogel said. “He has been working for U.S. embassy schools for 36 years. This is not the way you treat one of your own.”

