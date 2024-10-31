Developers give update on plans for Lawrenceville apartment complex

PITTSBURGH — Plans are moving forward for another six-story apartment complex in Central Lawrenceville. It will be built at the site of the former Kaleidoscope Café at the corner of Willow and 43rd streets.

Developer Camp Eight Capital, which also owns The Foundry apartments adjacent to the property, presented an update to Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission this week, showing these renderings of the L-shaped building with multi-level parking.

The building is designed for 97 units total, ranging from studio apartments all the way up to a three-bedroom option. They say 10% of the apartments have been designated as “affordable units.” The space also features ground-level amenities, including a pool, as well as lounge and lobby space.

“Right now, we have a lot of apartments in this area. That’s a little bit tough on parking,” said Bob Sabo, a longtime resident of Lawrenceville. “We need a grocery store because now Aldi’s is going to be the only one.”

While some neighbors told us they don’t think another large complex is needed, others we spoke with embraced the idea.

“I’m into it. It’s better than what’s been an abandoned building since I moved in four-and-a-half years ago. Development is good versus the alternative of nothing,” said Luke Mohamed, a Lawrenceville homeowner. “It’s a wonderful mix of a community of all sides – and how fortunate we are that people want to move here and be part of this community.”

