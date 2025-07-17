Developers unveil plans for natural gas fired power plant in Indiana County

Developers on Wednesday unveiled plans for what could be the largest natural gas fired power plant in the country.

It would go at the site of the former Homer City generating station in Indiana County, which was demolished back in April. The hope is to power artificial intelligence and computer data centers.

Officials say the $10 billion project will create thousands of construction jobs, with 1,000 permanent jobs at the new plant.

Among the topics discussed, the new owners said they want to have a good relationship with the surrounding community.

“We want to build relationships with all the folks who are going to be adjacent to our site,” they said at the open house. “We want to be good stewards and good neighbors and figure out a way if there is something we can do together.

Channel 11 previously reported that continued demolition work at the plant was put on hold, pending a lawsuit against the property owners by a demolition company.

