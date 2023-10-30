Local

Disability advocate speaks out about controversial e-scooter program that may return to Pittsburgh

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh e-scooters

PITTSBURGH — A controversial e-scooter program could soon be returning to Pittsburgh’s streets.

Almost a month after a lawsuit was filed against Pittsburgh by people hurt on e-scooters, the state has adopted legislation that could make the city run another pilot program for another year.

New on Channel 11 at 6, Talia Kirkland hears from a disability advocate who says the program does more harm than good.

