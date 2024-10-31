DLC moving headquarters to North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company said it will be moving its headquarters to Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

The company is currently stationed at the Chamber of Commerce Building in Downtown Pittsburgh. The new location will be at Nova Place.

“Nova Place is a short distance from our current site, allowing employees easy access to different areas of downtown,” said Christine Waller, vice president of communications and corporate responsibility at DLC. “The decision to enter into a long-term lease at Nova Place reaffirms our commitment to employees, Pittsburgh, our customers and the community. Through our new headquarters, we will continue to provide community support to our extensive partner network, including those based in the Golden Triangle, when it comes to strategic decisions that serve the interests of our region and customers.”

DLC plans to make the move in late 2025 and said it will better accommodate the company and its hybrid workspace needs.

“As the electric utility serving the Pittsburgh region, DLC is responsible for providing safe, affordable and reliable energy to more than 600,000 customers,” said Kevin Walker, president and CEO of DLC. “To do so successfully requires significant cross-functional collaboration among our more than 1,700 employees in the region; connection to the community; and a commitment to continuously innovate and improve. Our move to Nova Place helps us advance each of these goals while remaining in the city of Pittsburgh, which was an important criterion in our search.”

The new space for the headquarters will be around 124,000 square feet. The company’s lease is in place for 15 years.

DLC said it was committed to staying in Pittsburgh when considering the move.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group