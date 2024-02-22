DO NOT CALL: Pa. AG reaches settlement with company that sold contact information to telemarketers

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced it reached a settlement with a Colorado-based lead generator for selling Pennsylvanians’ information to telemarketing companies.

Shopgala, which also operates as Surveys2cash, got customer information from those who registered to receive allegedly free samples or payment for completing online surveys, the AG’s office said.

The settlement permanently stops Shopgala from selling or sharing consumer data unless the consumer data was acquired in accordance with the requirements under the Federal Telemarketing Sales Rule.

The settlement also requires Shopgala to pay $25,000 to the Office of Attorney General to be used for public protection and educational purposes.

“Do Not Call means just that, and my office will continue to do all we can to aggressively target those who illegally and carelessly cross those boundaries,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “Thousands of consumers registering for free samples had no idea they were also signing on for invasive and disruptive telemarketing calls.”

The settlement was filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas by Senior Deputy Attorney General Amy L. Schulman of the Pittsburgh Regional Office.

If you are on the Pennsylvania “Do-Not-Call” List and you receive unwanted and unsolicited calls from telemarketers, you should file a complaint by visiting www.attorneygeneral.gov or contact the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group