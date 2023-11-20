Dog found by train tracks in Beaver Falls, police looking for owner

Police in Beaver Falls are looking for the owner of a dog that was found by train tracks.

The dog was found in the 2200 block of the tracks below Mt. Washington in Beaver Falls, police say.

Police are holding the dog for a short amount of time before transporting it to the Beaver County Humane Society.

Anyone who knows the owner is asked to have them call the Beaver Falls Police Department at 724-846-7000.

