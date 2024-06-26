Doorbell video shows door-to-door salesman letting himself into Shaler home

SHALER, Pa. — The Shaler Police Department says they’ve received numerous complaints about aggressive soliciting in the area.

One homeowner shared a video with us that shows a door-to-door salesman walking into his house.

The homeowner was inside at the time and says it was a scary situation.

“He just decided to open up and walk in. I don’t know how long he was here,” Cole Constantino said.

The video from Constantino’s doorbell camera shows the salesman getting dropped off in front of the Elm Avenue home, knocking on the door, then pushing the doorbell and letting himself inside.

“My heart dropped and wondered what a stranger was doing here and what was about to happen,” Constantino said.

Constantino said the door to his home was unlocked because an HVAC worker was going in and out. He was in the kitchen when he heard the knocking and saw the salesman standing in the doorway trying to sell him a VIVINT home security system.

“He jumped down my throat right when I see him and starts trying to sell you on stuff,” Constantino said.

Shaler police say they’ve gotten around 10 complaints about VIVINT’s aggressive soliciting. Additionally, the company did not have the required permit to solicit.

Police tell us these are the actions you can take if a solicitor knocks on your door:

Ask for a permit and ID

Do not invite them into your home

If you notice anything suspicious, call 911

Secure your house by locking all doors

Police say the man seen on video entering Constantino’s home has been identified, and he will be charged with trespassing.

Constantino tells us he’s now taking extra precautions.

“Add more cameras, maybe, we already have a bunch and we just put up a no soliciting sign and probably gonna do more. We’ll see,” he said.

