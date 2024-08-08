Dorseyville Middle School named Pa.’s first Schools of Distinction recipient

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Dorseyville Middle School in the Fox Chapel Area School District has been recognized among 17 schools nationwide as part of the Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE) 2024 Schools of Distinction.

AMLE’s Schools of Distinction program recognizes exemplary schools, while supporting them through a process of strategic vision setting to help foster ongoing growth and success.

“It is a privilege to recognize Dorseyville Middle School as an AMLE School of Distinction. They are truly worthy of this prestigious honor,” said Stephanie Simpson, CEO of AMLE.

During the review process, several “Essential Attributes” were evaluated to ensure that the school provides an education for young adolescents that is responsive, challenging, empowering, equitable, and engaging. Specifically, the evaluation team mentioned young adolescents being the foundation of all decisions made at Dorseyville Middle School, that high expectations are cultivated for the entire school community, that the school facilitates students taking responsibility for their own learning and making positive contributions to the world around them, that the school provides socially just learning opportunities, and that the school atmosphere is motivating for all learners, a press release said.

“I am so proud that Dorseyville Middle School is the first school in Pennsylvania to receive this recognition,” Dorseyville Middle School Program Principal Dr. Laura Miller said. “The evaluation team found in the Dorseyville Middle School community what we see every day – the great work that our students, staff, and entire school community does to make Dorseyville Middle School a great place for students.”

“Dorseyville Middle School is a joyful place where the entire school community works together to fulfill the district’s strategic vision pillars of purpose, passion, care, and community,” Fox Chapel Area School District Superintendent Dr. Mary Catherine Reljac said. “We are very proud of their efforts and that others recognize the work that happens day in and day out in the school community.”

Dorseyville Middle School is the first and only school in Pennsylvania to be named a School of Distinction.

