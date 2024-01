SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Dozens of residents were evacuated from a Springdale high-rise Tuesday evening because of a gas leak.

Emergency crews were called to Springdale Manor along Pittsburgh Street around 7:45 p.m.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca has been working to learn more at the scene.

