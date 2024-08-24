Dr. Anthony Fauci briefly hospitalized after contracting West Nile virus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was briefly hospitalized after contracting West Nile virus.

Fauci, 83, was released from the hospital on Saturday, NBC News reports.

The CDC has reported 216 total human cases of West Nile virus in 2024. That includes one case reported in Allegheny County in July.

The Allegheny County Health Department has been spraying local communities with a pesticide called Zenevex E20 to help prevent the spread as more mosquito samples came back positive for the virus.

Most cases of the virus are reported in Aug. and Sept. and there is no vaccine or treatment. Reports say there is a higher number of cases this year compared to previous.

Fauci is expected to make a full recovery.

