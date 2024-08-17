West Nile Virus found in mosquito samples from more Allegheny County communities, neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — More mosquito samples in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods and Allegheny County communities have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Allegheny County Health Department said crews will spray the following communities with a pesticide called Zenevex E20 next week:

Leetsdale, Edgeworth, Sewickley, Glen Osborne, Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland will be treated on Monday, Aug. 19. California-Kirkbride, Manchester, Perry South, Fineview, the Mexican War Streets, Allegheny Commons, Troy Hill and Spring Garden will be treated on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The pesticide is used to lower mosquito and minimize the risk of human transmission. The pesticide is classified by the EPA as low-risk and is not harmful to humans or pets.

If it rains, spraying will be the following evenings of Aug. 20 and 23.

The first human case of West Nile Virus in Allegheny County this year was reported earlier this month. The person who tested positive lives in the area of Baldwin Borough. In addition to being the first reported case in Allegheny County in 2024, it was also the first case in Pennsylvania this year.

There have been two human cases of West Nile Virus within Allegheny County as of Aug. 16, the health department said.

Residents can report mosquito breeding sites to ACHD’s Housing and Community Environment Program by completing its online form or calling 412-350-4046.

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit the CDC’s West Nile Virus webpage.

