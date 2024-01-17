Driver in critical condition after crashing into jersey barrier in Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — A driver was injured after he crashed into a jersey barrier and his car caught fire in Northview Heights.

According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened on Hazlett Street near I-279 at 7:35 a.m.

According to Pittsburgh police, the driver was trapped inside the car, which caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and got the driver out of the car.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw a blue car that had crashed into the jersey barrier. It had heavy damage on its front end.

Dispatch said the driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition with injuries to his lower extremities. He was later downgraded to critical condition.

