Drivers’ licenses, debit cards stolen from cars parked at athletic club in Butler County

Driver licenses, debit cards stolen from cars parked at athletic club in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers’ licenses, debit cards and more were stolen in broad daylight from cars parked at an athletic club in Butler County.

Some of the break-ins happened during kids sports practices at Lake View Athletic Club off Route 8. Then, the thief went to banks across the area and tried to take out cash.

On 11 News at 5 p.m., how this could all be connected to a multi-state crime ring.

