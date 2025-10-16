Driver who hit, killed elderly woman in South Side didn’t look before turning, officials say

PITTSBURGH — Investigators have released new information about a crash that killed an elderly woman who was crossing a road in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

City officials say that, around 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, a driver turned right from Sidney Street onto S. 28th Street, where there is a four-way stop.

The driver did not look to her right before turning and hit a person who was crossing the street.

The victim, a woman in her late 70s, suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Crash investigators responded and recommended installing turn calming elements and removing visual obstructions to increase visibility and keep vehicles moving slowly at the intersection.

