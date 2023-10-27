Drivers cautioned to watch for deer during mating season

PITTSBURGH — Drivers are receiving their yearly reminder to be extra cautious of deer.

Mating season typically begins in late October, and it becomes more common to see deer dart onto the roadways.

Many may have already encountered deer this year. In the City of Pittsburgh, an overpopulation problem has prompted leaders to launch an archery program within certain city parks.

“So far, this year in the state of Pennsylvania, AAA has paid out millions of dollars in deer-related crashes already,” said Tiffany Stanley, AAA East Central spokesperson.

Last year, Pennsylvania reported roughly 5800 deer-related collisions, which was about 300 more than the year before that.

Stanley advises drivers to “keep your eyes peeled,” adding “if you do see a deer on the side of the road, you should know that there’s another one close by, because they do travel together, so you definitely have to slow down, pay attention, and put the distractions away.”

Nationwide, about 1 million deer crashes are reported each year. Of those, about 200 people die, on average.

Channel 11 reported this week on a deadly crash between two people on a motorcycle and a deer in Fayette County.

If you hit a deer and are injured, try to safely pull off to the side of the road and call 911, Stanley said.

As for your damaged vehicle, she recommends taking photographs and phoning your insurance company.

Depending on your insurance plan, the wreck could cost you.

“Right now, the average deer claim is about $5600 dollars, and that is $600 more than last year,” she said. “We know that now the cost of parts and labor has gone up to repair these vehicles.”

She recommends checking with your insurance company now to see what your policy is, and suggests having comprehensive coverage.

