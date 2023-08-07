‘The sister I never had’: Loved ones grieving loss of woman killed in Richland Township crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Loved ones are grieving the loss of the woman killed in a five-vehicle crash in Richland Township on Friday.

Police said a dump truck was traveling southbound on Route 8 when it crossed over into oncoming traffic.

Cinnamon Gilch, 53, was killed in the crash. 11 News spoke exclusively with one of her close friends on Monday.

Gilch is being remembered as a beloved wife, mother and friend.

Her friend, Rich Pearson said Cinnamon has a husband, Jason, and four kids. She also worked for AHN, loved to cook, was devoted to her church and had a great sense of humor.

“She was the sister I never had and that was the kind of relationship we had,” said Rich Pearson. “She was the person people relied on.”

Pearson said Gilch had a lot of tragedy in her life. She recently lost her mother and her teenage daughter died in a fire at their family’s home in West Deer in March 2020.

“Cinnamon lost her 14-year-old daughter, Dayanna in a fire,” said Pearson. “It’s been a difficult couple of years. The entire family has been through so much together.”

Pearson said the thing he will miss the most about Cinnamon is her laugh.

“There was that little giggle that she had that was just precious and I wish I could hear that giggle one more time,” said Pearson.

Right now, police are investigating the crash and working to find out what caused it to happen.

On Aug. 15, Cinnamon’s family is holding a public celebration of life service at 7 p.m. at the Bakerstown United Methodist Church.

