Duquesne Light Company, IBEW Local Union 29 reach tentative collective bargaining agreement

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 29 have reached a tentative three-year collective bargaining agreement.

According to Duquesne Light, both sides bargained in good faith to reach an agreement that meets the needs of the company’s employees and the businesses and communities it serves.

The agreement addresses key topics like wages, retirement and workforce renewal and investment.

The agreement still has to be ratified by IBEW Local 29 union members. The ratification is expected to be voted on early next week.

Wednesday, Duquesne Light Company union workers voted in favor of authorizing a strike if an agreement wasn’t reached by the end of September.

