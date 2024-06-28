Duquesne Light Company preparing for severe weather this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company is preparing for more severe weather this weekend.

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the Pittsburgh area for Saturday, with the possibility of tornadoes not out of the question.

DLC said the company has added extra field crews, Operations Center personnel and other mutual assistance for their service area to safely respond to power outages which may occur from high winds, heavy rain and other hazardous conditions.

Customer can prepare for a power outage by:

Ensuring that cell phones and other important electronics are fully charged.

Keeping supplies in an emergency preparedness kit, including water bottles, non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, flashlights and a battery-powered radio.

Checking medications that require refrigeration to determine if they might be affected by a prolonged outage. If necessary, consult a doctor.

Ensuring that medical equipment has the appropriate backup for continued use during an outage.

Not opening refrigerator and freezer doors as much as possible. Should the power go out, food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36-48 hours if the doors remain closed.

In the event of an outage:

Always call 911 for any emergency medical issues that could be impacted by an outage.

Avoid downed power lines and give ample space to lineworkers.

Avoid walking under or around dead or dying trees as well as trees with dangling limbs.

You can report a power outage on DuquesneLight.com or through the company’s mobile app. Those without internet access can call 888-393-7100.

