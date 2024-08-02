Dwayne Haskins family files lawsuit against his widow, accusing her of harassment

The family of late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is suing his widow more than two years after his death.

In a federal lawsuit, Haskin’s family alleges that Kalabrya Haskins has been harassing them since he died.

The lawsuit claims she complained about posts related to her late husband on social media which led to his father and sister’s Instagram accounts being disabled.

“The disabling of Tamia Haskins’ Instagram account has adversely affected her livelihood as her clients have been unable to reach her or to see her work, and she no longer has access to the past direct messages (DMs) that she shared with Dwayne, Jr. or any private social interactions the siblings enjoyed on Instagram through the years; this has exacerbated the level of emotional distress and pain that Tamia Haskins has suffered,” the lawsuit reads.

The Haskins family points out in the lawsuit that they never met Kalabrya before she married Dwayne. T

hey claim she challenged their establishment of the Haskins Family Foundation, which was established on the one-year anniversary of Dwayne’s death. They also claim she requested the removal of the Haskins Family Foundation Inc. Instagram account.

They’re accusing her of refusing to share his ashes after originally promising to, as well as trying to prevent them from getting a copy of his death certificate.

“She promised to provide Dwayne, Jr.’s family with a portion of his ashes after she cremated him, without letting us know she had planned to take this act, but she did not provide us with any portion of his ashes,” the lawsuit reads.

Haskins died in April 2022 after being hit by a truck on a Florida highway.

