E-cigarette, vape makers must be certified by Pennsylvania AG’s office, per new legislation

Legislation is now in effect requiring e-cigarette and vape manufacturers to be certified by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office.

Act 57 of 2025 requires certification for every manufacturer whose products contain nicotine and are sold in Pennsylvania.

In a release April 9, the AG’s office said it will create a public directory for all certified manufacturers on its website by June 20.

The law will make sure e-cigarettes that contain nicotine and have FDA approval or meet other requirements are listed on the directory, officials said.

“We commend legislative leaders for taking action to protect children and other Pennsylvanians from consumption of unregulated products,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “The Legislature has provided my office with a variety of tools, including significant penalties, the ability to seize unlisted products, and cost recovery from illegal actors, that will help us keep these products from being marketed in Pennsylvania.”

Certification forms are available at www.attorneygeneral.gov/ends/. Vape and e-cigarette manufacturers are told not to use the link for cigarettes. Questions can be directed to PaVapeDirectory@attorneygeneral.gov.

About 11,090 Other Tobacco Products — including vapes and e-cigarettes — are currently licensed in Pennsylvania, according to the AG’s office.

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