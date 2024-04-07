Eaglet hatches at nest near U.S. Steel plant

PITTSBURGH — The first eaglet of the year has hatched at the nest near U.S. Steel’s Irvin Plant!

The egg was laid at a nest inhabited by bald eagles Irvin and Claire at the start of March. The eaglet hatched on Sunday morning and is the seventh successful hatch at the nest.

The second egg Claire laid a couple of days after the first egg is expected to hatch any day.

Click here to see live video from the nest cam.

