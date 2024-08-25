East Palestine municipal worker injured after lawn mower goes into lake

EAST PALESTINE, Oh. — An East Palestine municipal worker was injured after an incident involving a lawn mower.

The Village of East Palestine issued a statement on Friday saying the worker was on a lawn mower that went into a lake at the City Lake park.

Officials say the worker was a minor but did not release an exact age.

The worker did sustain injuries but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the injured employee and their family during this difficult time. We are working diligently to gather all the facts surrounding the incident and are supporting local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation,” the statement said.

Channel 11 reached out to the Village of East Palestine on Sunday to learn more. We are waiting to hear back.

