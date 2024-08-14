Eastern Regional Mon Valley police ask for help identifying 2 people

Local

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

An area police department is asking for the public’s help while they investigate an animal cruelty incident.

The Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department is asking for help identifying two people that they want to speak with regarding an animal cruelty incident on Monday.

Anyone with information on who the people are should contact the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department by calling 412-351-4900 or emailing info@ermvpd.org.

