Electric malfunction sparks house fire in Pittsburgh’s Perry South, officials say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — An electric malfunction led to a house catching fire in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

A resident told emergency crews that she heard a loud noise in the kitchen and saw flames coming out of her toaster, police said. The fire then spread from the kitchen to the rest of the house.

The Fire Investigation Unit determined an electric malfunction originating in a kitchen outlet caused the fire.

