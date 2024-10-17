Local

Elon Musk hosting series of town halls in Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, this week

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — Elon Musk is hosting a series in town halls through Pennsylvania this week, including in Pittsburgh.

Musk took to X to say the town halls will be held from Oct. 17 through Oct. 21.

The talks begin in Folsom on Thursday. Musk will also be speaking in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Philadelphia at times and dates yet to be announced.

The events are free, but attendees must be registered to vote and have signed a petition in support of the First and Second Amendments.

