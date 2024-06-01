Emergency crews rescue boy from under gravestone in Reserve Township

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A boy was rescued from under a gravestone in Reserve Township on Friday.

Members of Ross West View EMSA say a 1,400-pound gravestone fell on a young male’s leg at Saint Nick’s Cemetery in Reserve Township.

Firefighters in Reserve Township said the boy’s leg was broken and he was stuck under the gravestone.

Box cribs were built to lift the gravestone.

The boy was treated by medics while the rescue was happening but was taken to a hospital for further treatment in stable condition.

