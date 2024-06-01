Local

Emergency crews rescue boy from under gravestone in Reserve Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

Emergency crews rescue boy from under gravestone in Reserve Township A boy was rescued from under a gravestone in Reserve Township on Friday. (Ross West View EMSA/Ross West View EMSA)

By WPXI.com News Staff

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A boy was rescued from under a gravestone in Reserve Township on Friday.

Members of Ross West View EMSA say a 1,400-pound gravestone fell on a young male’s leg at Saint Nick’s Cemetery in Reserve Township.

Firefighters in Reserve Township said the boy’s leg was broken and he was stuck under the gravestone.

Box cribs were built to lift the gravestone.

The boy was treated by medics while the rescue was happening but was taken to a hospital for further treatment in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Construction worker dies in fall from scaffolding in Pittsburgh
  • Fayette County woman charged with chaining intellectually disabled adopted daughter to bed
  • Father of newborn charged for incident at Monroeville hospital
  • VIDEO: Shadyside nursing home, rehabilitation center to close this summer
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read