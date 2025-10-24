Explainer: What caused snow to fall this early in Seven Springs?

Seven Springs got snow! A lake effect band dropped a quick coating over the highest elevations this morning. While certainly earlier than some would want, it is actually common to see flakes over the mountains by the end of October.

Temperatures at the ground in Pittsburgh were around 40 degrees this morning, but it was colder aloft.

Looking at the morning balloon launch at the National Weather Service in Moon Township, the freezing level (the altitude at which the temperature falls to 32 degrees) was around 2900 feet.

The highest peak at Seven Springs is a little under 3000 feet, which is why it was cold enough to not only snow, but for some of that snow to stick.

More seasonable weather is coming back this week, but more rounds of chill are expected into early November, with more wet flakes a possibility.

