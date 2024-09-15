Falcons edge rusher receives no fine for late hit on George Pickens

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

There were no fines from last Sunday’s Steelers-Falcons game, but there should have been at least one. Falcons edge rusher Matthew Judon delivered a late hit on wide receiver George Pickens, which was not penalized.

Surprisingly, the league office did not fine Judon for this infraction. He clearly hit George Pickens late, it was also from behind. I’m not sure how the league missed this, especially with player safety supposedly being a top priority for the NFL.

There was also a missed facemask penalty on Falcons safety Jessie Bates III during the game, as the All-Pro safety blatantly ripped Steelers running back Najee Harris’ helmet off. That arguably could have been a fine, as well. But that wasn’t as egregious as the behind-the-back hit from Judon on Pickens.

