Fallen tree, downed wires shut down Babcock Boulevard in Shaler Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fallen tree has Babcock Boulevard in Shaler Township shut down.

The tree fell onto wires on the busy roadway. Duquesne Light crews responded to the scene.

Officials from the National Weather Service said this was the result of wind damage during Sunday night’s thunderstorm.

Babcock Boulevard between Evergreen Avenue and Schaefer Road will be closed through the morning commute. Local school bus companies and school districts have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

