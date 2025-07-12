Family, friends hold fundraiser in memory of firefighter killed during Trump assassination attempt

Family and friends gathered to honor the life of Buffalo Township firefighter Corey Comperatore with a special fundraiser on Saturday.

Officials said Comperatore died while shielding his wife and two daughters from gunfire during an assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a rally in Butler County.

Corey Comperatore died while shielding his wife and two daughters from gunfire during an assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a rally in Butler County.

Channel 11 was there as his loved ones gathered to not only remember him, but to carry out his legacy of supporting his community.

