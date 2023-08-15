Family of man killed in 2019 Hill District murder pleads for answers on anniversary of his death

PITTSBURGH — Four years of unanswered questions, four years of wondering, and four years of pain for a mother searching for closure after her son, Terrance Jones, was gunned down in the neighborhood she calls home.

“It’s horrible that you can’t even raise your kids in this community without worrying about if they are going to make it home or not,” said Mia Gray, Jones’ aunt.

Police say on Aug. 15, 2019, they found Jones gunned down in a third-floor apartment stairwell on Chauncey Drive in the Hill District. He was just 21 years old.

“The day of his murder he was supposed to start his first day of work,” said Aletha Gray, Jones’ mother.

Jones was a brand new father and had just graduated as a bricklayer. His family says his life was just about to begin when he was taken from them.

“Contagious smile lit up the room, no our sons aren’t perfect, but he didn’t deserve to leave the earth the way he did,” said Victoria Gray Lowe, Jones’ cousin.

Last year on this same date we met with Aletha gathered with family and friends and lit candles. At that time, they were hopeful, but now with another year gone by, they are desperate.

“Could you please speak up, could you say something? You can remain anonymous. Just speak up, please,” Jones’ mother pleaded.

In 2022, the City of Pittsburgh police began working to close many of their unsolved murders through a new cold case unit, to date detectives have:

Five cases were cleared.

In three cases, a suspect was identified and is being reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Channel 11 News asked for the status of Jones’ murder. Police informed us that because his case is four years old it’s still active.

“[Concerning] Terrance Jones, several people were in the immediate area at the time he was killed, and they urge anyone who has information to please call,” stated a spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

“A lot of people were out we know a lot of people have seen the person who had left the scene, we just ask people to speak up,” said Gray. “I want justice.”

Pittsburgh police say they’re still actively investigating Jones’ death. Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to call 412-323-7161. They say all tips will be kept confidential.

