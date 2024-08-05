Family of man killed in Wilkinsburg 5 years ago holds balloon release, prepares for upcoming trial

The family of a man who was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg five years ago held a balloon release in his honor.

Police say three people fired at Mager Rainey as he was driving down Jeannette Street in the fall of 2019.

Family members say it took more than a year for arrest warrants to be issued and even longer to arrest all three suspects.

The trial is set to begin this month.

Mager’s mother said he would have turned 27 today.

“He lived life, everyday life like it was his last. He was a joy to be around. To know Mager was a joy,” said his mother Tenika Johnson.

Johnson says every year she and her family put up a billboard so nobody forgets Rainey’s name or face.

