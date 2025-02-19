Family of man shot, killed in Hill District in 2019 holds vigil, continues to call for answers

PITTSBURGH — A family is searching for answers almost five years after her son was shot and killed. No one has been arrested.

Terrance Jones’ family had a balloon release and vigil Tuesday night in the Hill District.

He was shot and killed in a stairwell at an apartment complex on Chauncey Drive in Aug. 2019.

His mom described him as a generous man.

“He’s smart, intelligent. He would give you the shirt off his back. Loveable guy,” Aletha Gray, his mother, said.

The family said they have not gotten any updates from police in a while.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family of man killed in 2019 Hill District murder pleads for answers on anniversary of his death

The family said there are still no suspects.

Jones would have been 27 on Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group