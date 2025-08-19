Family offering $1,500 reward to help find missing Westmoreland County man

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The family of Ruben Carranza is offering a $1,500 reward to help find him as Greensburg Police and the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau continue their search.

Carranza, 31, was last contacted in the early morning hours of July 29. His vehicle was discovered concealed on Ridge Road in Acme on Aug. 9, and authorities believe it was parked there on Aug. 5.

Police said after their investigation, they determined someone had purposefully hidden the car there.

“It appeared to have just be abandoned there off of a trail and kind of concealed inside the woods,” Detective Sgt. Justin Scalzo of the Greensburg Police Department told Channel 11 last week.

The Greensburg Police Department, in collaboration with the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, is actively seeking public assistance in locating Carranza.

Carranza’s family is hopeful that the reward will encourage anyone with credible information to come forward.

“I just want to know where my son is,” Carranza’s mom, Dawn Rose, told Channel 11, “Just bring him back.”

The circumstances surrounding Ruben’s disappearance remain unclear, and his current whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information about Carranza’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Greensburg Police Department at 724-830-3800.

