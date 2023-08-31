Local

Family searching for liver donor for baby boy at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF PGH (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — A family from Alabama is searching for a liver for their baby boy at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page, Liam was born seemingly healthy in March before things took a turn for the worse and he was rushed to the NICU.

Genetic testing showed Liam has Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, a rare genetic disorder characterized by the lack of the enzyme responsible for breaking down nitrogen in the body.

The GoFundMe said the only existing cure for OTC is a liver transplant, which Liam will need as soon as possible.

To see if you qualify to be Liam’s liver donor, click here.

