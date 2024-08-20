Family sues Mohawk Area School District, claims retaliation following hazing investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A family is suing the Mohawk Area School District and several current and former district leaders for their alleged handling of a hazing investigation.

The federal lawsuit, filed this week on behalf of a former student and his parents, accuses district leaders of retaliating against the then-freshman.

Channel 11 extensively covered the hazing claims nearly two years ago, when parents demanded accountability over disturbing rumors of sexual misconduct involving the high school’s football team.

The student filing the suit, whose name has not been released, was among a small number of students who were disciplined for the reported incident. Channel 11 had reported at the time that three students were charged for their alleged conduct, but the Lawrence County District Attorney found no evidence of a sex crime.

The student plaintiff, according to the 18-page suit, was charged with disorderly conduct and ultimately expelled, despite claiming he was rather the victim of sexual misconduct at the hands of older boys.

According to the family’s attorney, Al Lindsay, his punishment was the result of retaliation.

“This is not a case about the sexual assault because we don’t believe we can bring a case against the school district for permitting this behavior to occur,” Lindsay said Tuesday. “This is a case about the punishment that was given to his family because they wouldn’t shut up.”

According to the suit, the boy’s mother repeatedly spoke up against the district’s reported handling of the hazing situation. Her son was disciplined after her calls for accountability, the suit alleges.

“I met with the school and told them I wasn’t going to let it go because it’s wrong. What they did is wrong,” the mom told Channel 11 .

The boy’s parents and attorney say the disorderly conduct charge was ultimately dropped, and yet he was not permitted to return to the district.

The suit says that, “as a result of conduct by the Mohawk Area School District administration, [the student] was unable to obtain a normal education anywhere in Lawrence County.”

His mom told Channel 11 that the boy’s future and mental health have been significantly impacted.

“I was worried about losing my child to suicide,” she said.

Channel 11 reached out to the school district and the defendants noted in the suit for comment. The current superintendent told us that”the District is unable to comment as this is a student matter.”

We also reached out to the DA regarding the suit’s claims that the student plaintiff faced charges despite being a victim. The DA stated that the allegation has been made by a plaintiff and that the court will have to make a determination on the validity of the claim. The DA stated he had not been contacted in reference to the lawsuit.

