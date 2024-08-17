Fans able to return to seats at Steeler’s pre-season game

PITTSBURGH — Steeler fans were advised to take cover during severe weather at Acrisure Stadium Saturday evening.

Acrisure Stadium took to X to advise fans that they are able to return to their seats.

Around 6 p.m., Acrisure Stadium posted to X telling fans to take cover in the concourses and the FedEx Great Hall.

The National Weather Service has forecasted severe weather conditions that include lighting in the Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are expected to kick-off at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

