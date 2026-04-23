Fans marvel at newly unveiled Market Square during first day of NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — If you’re looking for the heart of the NFL Draft excitement in Downtown Pittsburgh, Market Square is hard to miss.

Throughout the day, the area felt more like a festival than a viewing spot, filled with music, games and fans from across the country.

RECENT COVERAGE >>> Market Square reopens after major renovation

“Oh my god, the atmosphere is amazing! What better way to spend Steeler Nation than here in Market Square?” Michael Kalor said.

A live DJ, interactive booths and plenty of photo opportunities have turned the square into a separate go-to area for the draft experience.

“It’s really energetic, it’s loud—party of the year!” Lacey Shaffer, who came to the draft from Mount Lebanon with her son, said.

For people like Shaffer and her son Braxton, the draft was a family affair.

“I’m hoping that we can stay for the Steelers draft pick. It’s pretty good so far, honestly, it’s really good,” young Michael Maziak said.

When Channel 11’s Cara Sapida asked his father what the changes were that he was staying for the Steelers Draft pick for his son, he said he was down for whatever he wanted to do.

“I think this is amazing, having all these people here in Pittsburgh to celebrate football and the Steelers, the draft, it’s great,” he said.

Market Square is also giving fans a place to actually watch the draft unfold. A large screen set up in the square allows crowds to gather, follow the picks in real time and react together, creating a shared experience that stretches beyond the stadium.

“I’ve always wanted to be at the draft—always, since I was little,” Steelers fan Tim Shaw, who drove in from Latrobe, said.

Many fans told Channel 11 they’re making Market Square their starting point before heading to other parts of the draft footprint, including the North Shore and The Point.

“Has our city ever looked prettier than it does right now?” another fan said.

Others say they plan to stay put, taking in the action right from the big screen.

The space itself is newly renovated, reopening just in time for the draft. And for local businesses, the timing couldn’t be better. Restaurants and bars saw steady crowds throughout the day, with outdoor seating full and lines forming at some of the most popular spots.

For longtime Pittsburghers, it’s also a moment of pride, seeing the city showcased on a national stage.

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