Fast Play ticket worth $135,000 sold at Allegheny County mall

ROBINSON, Pa. — A progressive top prize-winning Fast Play ticket was just sold at a market in an Allegheny County mall.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Rock ‘N’ Riches ticket worth $135,544 was sold at a 3 2 GO Self Pay Market in the Mall At Robinson on Saturday.

The market gets a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Rock ‘N’ Riches is a $5 Fast Play game that offers top prizes starting at $80,000.

Fast Play games print on-demand from lottery terminals. To see if you’ve won, you can review the ticket, scan it at a lottery retailer, or use the Ticket Checker feature on the lottery’s app.

Prizes must be claimed within a year of the ticket’s purchase date.

