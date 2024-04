FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A house fire kept emergency crews busy in Fayette County overnight.

The fire broke out just before midnight in a two story home along Second Street in Menallen Township.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw smoke coming from open windows on the second floor and fire damage near the roof.

No one was hurt in the fire.

