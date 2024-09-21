Local

Fayette County passes 30-day burn ban due to drought conditions

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Fayette County is under a burn ban for the next 30 days due to drought conditions.

The ban went into effect on Friday.

>> Burning banned in Connellsville until further notice

The county will work with the state forester and local fire departments to enact the ban.

Leaders said the ban does not restrict home grilling.

Anyone with questions regarding the ban should contact their individual municipalities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Bomb, shooting threats made against Pine-Richland High, Middle schools deemed swatting, police say
  • Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service blames communication failures at Pa. rally
  • Man shot, killed inside Ellwood City Forge; suspect in custody
  • VIDEO: How Millvale used devastation from Hurricane Ivan 20 years ago to come back stronger, more tightknit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read