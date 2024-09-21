Fayette County passes 30-day burn ban due to drought conditions

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Fayette County is under a burn ban for the next 30 days due to drought conditions.

The ban went into effect on Friday.

>> Burning banned in Connellsville until further notice

The county will work with the state forester and local fire departments to enact the ban.

Leaders said the ban does not restrict home grilling.

Anyone with questions regarding the ban should contact their individual municipalities.

