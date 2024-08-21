FBI launches ‘Take A Beat’ campaign to increase awareness of frauds, scams

PITTSBURGH — The FBI announced Wednesday the launch of the “Take A Beat” campaign, which aims to increase awareness of frauds and scams.

The campaign is a nationwide effort where the FBI will share information with the public to highlight different types of fraud and scams, tips for identifying them and preventing losses and how victims can report to protect others.

According to the FBI’s latest Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) data, there have already been $1.6 billion in losses from January to May of 2024, which is nearly $300 million more from the same time last year.

“These criminals are not only wiping out the life savings of people in our community, but they’re also stealing peace of mind. The emotional and financial tolls of these schemes can be devastating.,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. “We believe empowering the community with this information can be a first line of defense to spot and stop fraud. The FBI and our partners stand together to prevent, investigate, and prosecute these crimes to bring scammers to justice.”

One of the most common tactics scammers employ is a false sense of urgency or isolation, the FBI said. They may try to instill trust, induce empathy or fear, or promise monetary gains, companionship, or employment opportunities – all to lure victims into immediate action.

For this reason, the FBI’s awareness campaign urges the public to “Take A Beat”: resist pressure to act quickly, pause for a moment, and assess the situation.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of a fraud or scam, contact your local FBI office or submit a complaint on IC3.gov.

