FBI, local police digging for clues in Cherrie Mahan case in Armstrong County

The search for Cherrie Mahan is back in the spotlight as local police and members of the FBI started digging in Armstrong County.

Crews were out excavating a small plot near a home in South Buffalo on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of Cherrie’s Angels tell 11 investigates the search was in reference to the 40-year-old case.

The group was not sure if any clues were located.

8-year-old Cherrie Mahan disappeared after getting off the school bus in 1985 in Butler County.

Earlier this year, a private investigator from Iowa put up a $100,000 reward for information that leads to her discovery.

