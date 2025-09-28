Federal disaster loans available for residents of Squirrel Hill apartment destroyed in fire

PITTSBURGH — More help is now available for people forced out of their apartments after a massive fire in Squirrel Hill.

The Small Business Administration has made low-interest federal disaster loans available for businesses, private nonprofits and residents impacted by the fire at the Jefferson Apartments on Forward Avenue.

Officials say businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory or other business assets.

Homeowners and renters can borrow up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property, like clothing, furniture, cars and appliances.

The SBA has opened an outreach center where people can ask questions about the loan program and application process.

The center is located at The Frick Environmental Center and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday-Friday until Oct. 10. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments can also be made online.

