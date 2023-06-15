Feelin’ 22: Kennywood offering discounted admission to those attending The Eras Tour

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood is feelin’ 22 and you could be, too, with a discounted ticket this weekend!

To celebrate Taylor Swift coming to Pittsburgh, the park is offering $22 off admission to guests who show their tickets to “The Eras Tour” at the gate.

Tickets can be redeemed at the gate and are valid for one day only.

You can fill the Blank Space in your weekend plans with a discounted ticket from Thursday through Sunday.

