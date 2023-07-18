Final phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial continues

PITTSBURGH — Jurors returned to the courtroom Monday morning as the final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial gets underway.

The jury decided on Thursday that Robert Bowers, who killed 11 worshippers in a Squirrel Hill synagogue in 2018, is eligible for the death penalty.

In the final phase of the trial, family members have the opportunity to speak for the first time about their loss and grief.

On Monday, jurors heard from Carol Black, a sister of Richard Gottfried and a survivor, and from several family members of the victims.

Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center Director, told Channel 11 it’s likely we will see some repeat witnesses from the defense as they dive deeper into Bowers’ mental health.

The judge anticipates about two to three weeks before the jury makes its final decision on whether Bowers will be sentenced to life in prison or death.

Brother-in-law of victim takes stand

Daniel Kramer, brother-in-law of Jerry Rabinowitz, is the first witness to take the stand.

Kramer told the jury he considered Rabinowitz his brother.

Rabinowitz was born in New Jersey and came to Pittsburgh in 1976, Kramer said. He loved the city, and came here to work as a doctor.

Kramer said he made house calls and worked at a women’s shelter for years.

“I remember there was this one woman I had heard about that would make Jerry tea and along with all of her medical issues, she was very lonely so after work, Jerry would go to her house and take her blood pressure, hold her hand and just talk, Kramer said. “That’s the kind of doctor he was.”

Kramer’s said his sister, Mary, had a beautiful marriage with Rabinowitz. He said he is speaking in the courtroom on her behalf.

Several pictures were shown in court of Rabinowitz.

Mary and Jerry never had children, but had many nieces and nephews. Everyone called him Uncle Jerry, he said.

“He was the upbeat, happy, playful uncle, Kramer said. “He was always present.”

Kramer said in almost five years since his death, they’ve had four more great nieces and nephews born and each one is named in Rabinowitz’s honor.

Historian takes stand

Barbara Burstin, a historian who focused on the Pittsburgh Jewish community and Holocaust survivors is the second to take the stand.

Burstin talked about the history of the Jewish community in the Oakland and Squirrel Hill areas. She said the Pittsburgh Jewish Community is one of the oldest.

Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting 7/18/23 This is Michelle Weiss, daughter of Bernice and Sylvan Simon, during testimony this morning.

Daughter of victims testifies

Michelle Weis, a daughter of Bernice and Sylvan Simon, takes the stand.

Weis said Bernice was an RN who worked until 1999.

She said her parents met on a blind date and it was “Love at first sight.”

They were married at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Weis said you never saw one without the other.

“She was very loving and understanding, always wanted to make everyone happy,” Weis said of her mother.

Weis told the courtroom her mother was her best friend.

We did a lot of things together. We talked on the phone two to three times a day and now I can’t do that,” she said.

“We don’t have holidays anymore. My mother was the glue that kept the family together,” Weis said. “She insisted on having holidays at her house and would cook and nothing is the same now.”

Son of victims takes stand

Michael Simon, a son of Bernice and Sylvan Simon, takes the stand.

Sylvan was born in 1932 as an only child in Pittsburgh, he said.

Sylvan enlisted in the Army and was a paratrooper. After he was discharged, and in the reserves he went to Robert Morris to study accounting.

“He was a wonderful father, he coached our Little League teams. He loved interacting with us. We would always wrestle in the house ..always there to help out,” Simon said.

Both of his parents loved dogs and always had a dog growing up. They had dogs when it was just the two of them. Sylvan really wanted to get another dog, despite his mobility issues later in life.

“He just never got the chance,” Simon said.

Sylvan adored being a grandfather.

“Every time I would visit, we’d have big family dinners with all the grandchildren,” he said.

Simon told the jury his parents’ loss has created a void.

“You just have a void. It creates a void, and it can never really be filled. You have a hole in your heart that can very be healed. You know your parents are going to pass on eventually but you don’t imagine it will be cut short in this particular way.”

Officer’s girlfriend testifies

Lisa Burns, girlfriend of Officer Dan Meade testified next.

Burns said they’ve been dating for six years.

Meade now needs a wheelchair to get around because he has nerve damage, and can’t feel his feet.

On the day of the shooting, she got a call from his sister that he had been shot.

She had he’s eight different surgeries and he can’t fully use his hand, drive a car or go back to work.

He was a carpenter prior to the shooting, played baseball, softball, and now he can’t do any of that.

“He was full of energy beforehand and has no energy now,” Burns said.

Burns said Meade doesn’t really socialize with people anymore

