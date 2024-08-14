Fire on bell tower of Allegheny County church turned home under investigation

AVALON, Pa. — A fire on the bell tower of a church turned into a home in Allegheny County is under investigation.

Allegheny County 911 dispatch officials tell Channel 11 that police, firefighters and medics were sent to the 500 block of California Avenue around 10 p.m.

The Emsworth Fire Company was one of the responding agencies and said the fire was found on top of the bell tower. Photos shared by the company show flames at the top of the bell tower and stone charred from the fire.

The fire did not spread into the main building.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire. It remains under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office.

